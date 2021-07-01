Right to Education Act: 2,459 seats to be filled up in Tirunelveli

The district has 2,459 seats in 216 schools to be filled up under the Right to Education Act, Collector V. Vishnu has said.

According to the Collector, 25% of children from marginalised sections of society should be given admission in LKG in non-minority private self-financing educational institutions under the Right To Education Act. The district has 2,459 seats in 216 schools and parents can apply from July 5 to August 3 under the category.

Arrangements have been made to apply for admissions in LKG through the offices of District Education Officer, Block Education Officer and Block Resources Officer of Education For All Scheme.

Aspiring parents, whose annual income is below ₹2 lakh, can submit their applications online through rte.tnschools.gov.in for their children above the age of 3. They should also submit along with the application a copy of their community certificate (backward, most backward and Scheduled Caste) and special category certificate (differently abled, orphan and children of sanitary workers).

Copies of birth certificate and photo of the children, Aadhaar card of parents and family card should also be uploaded along with the application, Mr. Vishnu said.

The school for which the applications are made should be within a km from the residence of the applicant, Chief Educational Officer M. Sivakumar said.