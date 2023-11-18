Right time to book violators who illegally dump biomedical waste under Goondas Act: HC

November 18, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - MADURAI

Taking a serious view of the illegal transportation and dumping of biomedical waste from Kerala into Tamil Nadu, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court observed that it was the right time to book the violators under the Goondas Act.

Justice K.K. Ramakrishnan observed that it was brought to the knowledge of the court that the Advocate General had given a positive opinion to bring violators of the Biomedical Waste Management Rules, 2016 under the Tamil Nadu Act 14 of 1982.

The government was expected to take necessary steps to bring an amendment to suitably deal with persons transporting biomedical waste from Kerala into Tamil Nadu. Therefore, it was the right time to book the violators under the Act 14 of 1982 (Goondas Act) by bringing a proper amendment to the Act, the court observed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court was hearing a criminal revision petition filed by Alangulam police in Tenkasi district challenging the order of the Alangulam Judicial Magistrate. The police registered a case against a few persons for transporting and dumping biomedical waste from Kerala into Tamil Nadu. The biomedical waste was dumped in Kuruvankottai on Alangulam-Tirunelveli road.

It was said that when the Health Inspector questioned the accused over the dumping of the biomedical waste in the area, he was criminally intimidated by the accused. Subsequently, the vehicle was seized and handed over to the police. The case was registered and the vehicle was produced before the Judicial Magistrate.

The owner of the vehicle filed an application before the Judicial Magistrate seeking interim custody of the seized vehicle. The application was allowed with certain conditions. The police challenged the order of the Judicial Magistrate.

Setting aside the order of the Judicial Magistrate, the court observed that biomedical waste must be properly managed and disposed of to protect the environment as well as the general public. The judge observed that considering the seriousness of the issue, the court had earlier issued a series of directions to be followed by the authorities.

The court observed that the accused had violated the Rules and transported the biomedical waste with the knowledge that it would cause hazards to the public and the environment. This type of act should not be encouraged by releasing the vehicle involved, the court observed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.