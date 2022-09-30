Right time State framed rules for mobile tower installation under Section 161 of Tamil Nadu Panchayat Act: HC

In view of installation of mobile phone towers, windmills and solar power plants all over Tamil Nadu, it is right time the State framed rules as contemplated under the Section 161 of the Tamil Nadu Panchayat Act, observed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

Justice R. Vijayakumar observed that even though the Tamil Nadu Panchayat Act was enacted in 1994 and Section 161 of the Act empowers the government to frame rules for the purpose of granting permission for construction of factories and installation of machinery, so far the State government has not taken any efforts to frame any rules.

The State should also frame necessary rules for collection of property tax from these entities so as to augment the income of the panchayat/panchayat union, the judge observed while allowing a petition filed by Trishe Developers which is into the generation of wind energy by installation of wind turbine generators.

The company in 2012 challenged the proceedings of the Tirunelveli Collector who had proceeded to issue various guidelines for granting permission and licence for installation of windmills and collection of charges towards granting the licence in Tirunelveli district.

The court observed that the government alone has got the powers to frame rules with regard to permission or grant of licence by panchayat union for the construction of factories or installation of machinery. Hence, the procedures contemplated in the order are completely without jurisdiction.

As per Section 160 of Tamil Nadu Panchayat Act permission for construction of factories and installation of machinery should be obtained from the panchayat union council. However, a perusal of Section 161 clearly indicates that the power to frame such rules are within the exclusive domain of the government. Section 161 (1)(C) empowers the government to prohibit or regulate the grant of permissions under section 160, the judge said.

However, the panchayats are empowered to insist upon building plan approval and property tax for the office building or security room connected with the windmill, the judge said.