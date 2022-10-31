Right of private defence: HC acquits two in double murder case 

It is now a settled law that if a man has a real justification to exercise his right of private defence, he cannot be held liable if he slightly exceeds his right of private defence, particularly when he is face to face with a murderous attack, for these things cannot be weighed in golden scales, observed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court while acquitting two persons in a double murder case reported in Tiruchi in 2015.

A Division Bench of Justices J. Nisha Banu and N. Anand Venkatesh observed that a person, who is exercising his right of private defence, is not expected to modulate his defence step by step or tier by tier and the court has to look into the overall circumstances and see if the right exercised by the accused is totally disproportionate to the injury sought to be averted.

The court was hearing the appeal preferred by Durairaj, Madhubalan and Kanagaraj against the judgment of Ist Additional District and Sessions Court in Tiruchi. They were sentenced to life imprisonment for double murder. Durairaj died during the pendency of the appeal.

The case of the prosecution is that the appellants had previous enmity with Arumugam and Tirupathi who are brothers. It was said the brothers along with Lakshmanan murdered Natarajan and Nagarajan, related to the appellants. There was also a land dispute between the two groups. On the day of the incident it was said the appellants attacked the brothers resulting in their death.

The court took into account the submission that the appellants Madhubalan and Kanagaraj also sustained injuries. It was said that in private defence, they had attacked the brothers.

The judges observed that in the light of a murderous attack faced by the accused persons, it cannot be held that they exceeded their right of private defence. It has been repeatedly held by the Supreme Court that where the prosecution has suppressed the injuries sustained by the accused, the evidence of the eyewitness itself will become questionable and the accused persons will be entitled to acquittal on that ground alone. The court set aside the judgment of the trial court and acquitted the appellants Madhubalan and Kanagaraj from all charges.