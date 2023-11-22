Rig owners seek clarity on GST

November 22, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - MADURAI

With no clear notification or guidelines from the government regarding exempting rig/borewell operations used for agricultural activities from GST, farmers were forced to bear the huge burden of paying 18% GST, said Rig Owners and Agents Welfare Association, Madurai.

In a petition submitted to the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister, the association members said as 90% of borewell operations were for agricultural activities, it should be brought under the 5% GST slab.

Pointing out that they were indirectly contributing towards the development of the nation by helping the farmers get water, their main resource for cultivation, the association members said during the service tax regime there was clarity regarding applicability of the tax for rig/borewell operations used for agricultural activity.

Diesel was the main fuel for rig operation. But with various issues involved in bringing petrol and diesel under GST bracket, the recently held GST Council meeting did not issue any clear notification regarding rig operations for agricultural purposes, they said.

The petition also sought a one-time amnesty scheme for rig/borewell operations since the implementation of GST, said B. Suresh, Madurai district president of the association.