The police have seized 20 tonnes of ration rice even as it was being smuggled to Kerala from Virudhunagar. When the team was checking vehicles at Puliyarai on the Tenkasi – Kerala border on Tuesday for banned lotteries, tobacco products, liquor and ration rice, it intercepted a lorry proceeding from Virudhunagar to Kerala. On checking the vehicle, it found that 20 tonnes of ration rice was being taken to Kerala. As lorry driver M. Abu Mohammed, 44, of Kulasekaram in Kanniyakumari district gave contradictory reply to the police, he was nabbed along with the lorry. The team handed over the seized vehicle with rice and the driver to Civil Supplies – CID police for further investigation. Superintendent of Police R. Krishnaraj inspected the vehicle and congratulated the team.
20 tonnes of ration rice seized
Special Correspondent
TENKASI,
February 01, 2022 18:26 IST
Special Correspondent
TENKASI,
February 01, 2022 18:26 IST
