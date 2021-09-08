4.45 tonnes of ration rice seized

Ration rice weighing about 4.45 tonnes was seized in separate operations in Tiruchendur and Azhikkaal in Kanniyakumari district on Wednesday.

When a police team was patrolling along the Tiruchendur – Kulasekarapattinam on Wednesday, they saw a jeep overturned on the road leading to N. Muthiahpuram. As the police team saw rice bags laden in the overturned jeep, they checked the rice bags and found that the vehicle had met with the accident when it was carrying 1.45 tonnes of ration rice packed in 29 bags.

After taking the overturned jeep to Tiruchendur police station, the police team handed over the seized ration rice to Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies CID police. Steps are on to nab the driver of the jeep.

In Kanniyakumari district, a flying squad seized 3 tonnes of ration rice stocked in a playground at Pillaithoppu near Azhikkaal on Wednesday.

Further investigations are on to identify the smuggler behind this attempt.