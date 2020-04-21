Rice bags distributed in Sivakasi

Minister for Dairy Development K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji on Tuesday distributed rice bags to fireworks workers, who lost jobs, due to the lockdown.
Fireworks manufacturers under the banner of Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers’ Association and Indian Fireworks Manufacturers’ Association distributed 10 kg of rice bags to 30,000 families.
Mr. Bhalaji said the bags would be delivered at homes of employees and it was only the first batch of aid given to them. The State government’s assistance would be given to all workers of unorganised sector such as print, construction and fireworks industry.
