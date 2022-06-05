Revolving fund distributed to caregivers

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy gives away welfare assistance to a beneficiary at a function organised by M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

June 05, 2022 18:32 IST

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy distributed a revolving fund of ₹75,000 to four caregivers/ families of persons with mental disabilities, who are part of SUBITCHAM (a family fellowship for mentally challenged and mentally ill) functioning under M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation at Tiruppalai here on Saturday.

Speaking at the Annual Day of the Family Association of the Persons with Mental Disabilities, a wing under the trust, Mr. Moorthy appreciated the efforts of such a non-governmental organisation through their Community Mental Health Project aimed at persons with mental illness and their families.

Having a person with a mental illness at home often affects every one in the family and such assistance is a boon to them, he added. He also said that as Chief Minister M K Stalin himself holds the portfolio of the Department of the Welfare for Differently Abled Persons, any support could be extended from the State to this cause.

Later, Mr. Moorthy distributed disability identity cards to 13 beneficiaries from the Vadipatti block.

District Differently Abled Welfare Officer R. Ravichandran explained the various schemes and the welfare/maintenance assistance provided by the government for the benefit of people with mental illness.

He said that the doors of his office at the Collectorate were always open to getting disability identity cards for beneficiaries by which they can avail themselves of loans, maintenance grants of upto ₹2,000 per month, free bus pass, etc.

Zonal Officer of Andheri-Hilfe S. Alangaram appreciated the skill-based development programmes provided by the trust and commended the training programmes and various financial assistance provided to the family of the persons with mental illnesses which enabled them to improve their quality of life.

The Community Mental Health Project is run by the trust since 2000 with the support of Andheri-Hilfe, a non-governmental organisation, said a member of the Trust.

Over 700 families who are part of the association attended the event. More than 6,000 people are benefitting from the project in Madurai and Dindigul districts.

Founder of M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation C. Ramasubramanian, the Executive Director of the Trust R. Rajkumari and others were present.