Revolving fund distributed to caregivers

Chairperson of State Human Rights Commission Justice S. Baskaran distributed revolving fund to caregivers of persons with mental disabilities who are part of SUBITCHAM (a family fellowship for mentally retarded and mentally ill) and NAMMBIKKAI (a self-help group of caregivers) - both functioning under M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation headed by C. Ramasubramanian, State Nodal Officer of Police Well Being Programme.

At a function here on Thursday, Justice Baskaran congratulated the efforts of Dr. Ramasubramanian in providing service to the community. He said that after visiting one of the de-addiction centres run by the Foundation he came to know how addiction to tobacco products and alcohol forced youngsters to commit crimes.

An awareness must be created among students about the ills of addiction to tobacco and alcohol products. The students must be engaged in providing counselling to those who suffer from addiction, suggested Justice Baskaran.

If medical profession is termed noble, these services should be termed divine, said Justice M.S. Ramesh of Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. While doctors treated ailments, only a few like Dr. Ramasubramanian ensure that the larger community is also benefited, he said.

R. Subramanian, HC judge, congratulated the efforts of the Foundation in providing services to persons with mental disabilities.

K. Samidurai, secretary of Indian Association of Lawyers, High Court advocate Govindan, Dr. Ramasubramanian, Executive Director R. Rajkumari, and Director of programmes K.S.P. Janardhan Babu were present.