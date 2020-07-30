‘Revoke punitive action taken against government staff

Members of Joint Action Committee of Tamil Nadu Teachers Organisation-Government Employees Organisation (JACTTO-GEO) sought the revoking of punitive action taken against teachers and employees from other government departments here on Wednesday.
They submitted a petition to Collector T. G. Vinay seeking reversal of transfers and other action initiated against employees. Tamil Nadu State Government Employees Association district secretary K. Neethiraja said all employees,including medical staff, employees from revenue and health departments,have been working through the COVID-19 period without a break and risking their lives.
“Keeping the State government’s situation in mind, approximately 12 lakh teachers and government employees have contributed close to ₹150 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Yet, the State government is yet to revoke the punitive action against employees. Many are finding it difficult as annual increments, promotions and post-retirement benefits have been denied,” he said.
The organisation demanded the revoking of disciplinary action against staff.
Mr. Neethiraja said the State government should quash contributory pension scheme so that the old pension scheme could be brought back.
