‘Revoke punitive action against employees’

Madurai

Members belonging to the Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers Organisations - Government Employees’ Organisations (JACTTO-GEO) staged a demonstration here on Friday demanding the government to revoke the punitive action taken against a section of employees who took part in the indefinite strike earlier this year.

K. Neethiraja, district coordinator, JACTTO-GEO, said that a number of employees, particularly school and college teachers, were slapped with transfers and other departmental actions.

Arguing that the employees were forced to stage a strike since their “legitimate” demands were ignored by the government for long, he said, “though the demands were not met, the teachers gave up the strike since the education of students was affected.”

The protesters said that the it was unfair on the part of the government to take punitive action in a vindictive manner.

Stating that the key demands of the protesters, including the repeal of new pension scheme, and disbursal of arrears, were yet to be met, the protesters urged the Chief Minister to call the office-bearers of JACTTO-GEO for negotiations.

They said that JACTTO-GEO will explore the possibility of intensifying the protests again if the government continued to ignore their demands and fail to revoke the punitive action.