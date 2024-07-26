Revoke permission for movie shooting at Alanganallur sugar mill: sugarcane farmers

Tamil Nadu Sugarcane Farmers’ Association petitioned Madurai district Collector M.S. Sangeetha seeking revocation of permission granted for a movie shooting at National Cooperative Sugar Mills in Alanganallur.

The farmers said there was already a complaint registered at Alanganallur police station regarding missing machinery worth ₹ 1 crore at the mill.

The machinery like pump sets, copper wire barrel, copper wires, rods, including a transformer, were stolen from the mill after its operation was stopped, said N. Palaniswamy, State president, Tamil Nadu Sugarcane Farmers’ Association.

While there is lack of protection for the mill due to absence of security personnel, crucial matters like giving permission to movie shootings should have been discussed with the members of farmers’ association by convening a general body meeting, he noted.

As no such efforts were made before granting permission for shooting, the farmers fear that theft of machineries would be repeated if a huge crowd was allowed to stay on the premises without any monitoring, Mr. Palaniswamy said.

“This petition is to make the district administration aware of possibilities of such incidents, so we demand for revoking the permission and immediately take steps to restart the mill,” he added.