‘Revoke Contributory Pension Scheme’

MADURAI

Government employees from 21 departments demanded the State Government to revoke the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) as the guidelines for the scheme are unclear according to them.

Hundreds of employees went on mass casual leave on Tuesday, seeking the fulfillment of their long pending demand. They also protested against the CPS at the District Collector's office.

State Coordinator of the Tamil Nadu All Government Employees Federation S. Jayarajarajeswaran, said that the CPS introduced by the Central government provides gratuity to all employees.

“This, however, is not the case in Tamil Nadu. There is no clear definition to the calculation of retirement benefits to Government employees in our State. The lack of transparency from the State Government regarding the use of funds has also led to suspicion. Hence, we are calling for the scrapping of the CPS,” he said.

The protesters also demanded that cases registered against government employees during the JACTO-GEO protests must be dropped as employees too have the right to express dissent.