Revive the Nanguneri SEZ proposal, CPI tells Stalin

The CPI has appealed to the Tamil Nadu Government to resurrect the Nanguneri Multiproduct Special Economic Zone proposal, which is capable of creating thousands of direct and indirect employment to skilled and unskilled workers of the region.

In one of the resolutions passed at its recently held district-level conference held at Valliyoor, the CPI said the Nanguneri SEZ, which was proposed by former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi who believed that creation of employment alone would wipe out caste clashes in southern Tamil Nadu, remained ‘dead’ for two decades even after over 2,500 acres of land had been acquired for the project. After the promoters identified for the project were not keenly interested in developing it, the Union Government said facilities to manufacture rail coaches would be created in the SEZ.

However, the barren lands acquired for the massive project continued to remain barren even after the DMK returned to power, much to the agony of the unemployed youth of the region. Hence, the Union and the Tamil Nadu Governments should take sincere efforts for resurrecting the SEZ, the conference said.

Since Tirunelveli district had been blessed with mineral wealth, the governments should promote the industries using the natural resources by encouraging new young entrepreneurs. After the recent accident in a stone quarry necessitated comprehensive audits in the stone quarries across the district, the inspection had apparently brought to light several violations.

After taking due remedial and penal measures, the district administration should take immediate steps for the operation of these quarries as the construction industry had been thrown out of gear due to this indefinite closure, the conference said.

Appealing to the district administration to ensure motorable roads in Tirunelveli city and take effective measures to check the discharge of solid and liquid waste into the Tamirabharani, the party said work on the Tirunelveli – Ambasamudram and Tirunelveli – Tenkasi highways should be completed at the earliest.

The CPI appealed to the governments to protect the beedi manufacturing industry, which was gradually eroding due to the “unrealistic and corporate-friendly policies” of the Union Government.

The CPI submitted the copy of the resolutions to Collector V. Vishnu on Monday during the weekly grievance redress meeting.