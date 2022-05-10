Revive old pension scheme: teachers

TIRUNELVELI

Teachers of schools and colleges staged demonstrations here on Tuesday urging the State government to revive the old pension scheme.

Members of MUTA (Madurai Kamaraj, Manonmaniam Sundaranar, Mother Teresa and Alagappa University Teachers’ Association) staged demonstration in front of Sadakkathullah Appa College in Palayamkottai.

“Since we removed from power those who abolished the old pension scheme and backed the DMK for having promised us of reviving the old pension scheme, the ruling party should fulfil its promise. Else, it will be taught a lesson,” the speakers said.

The teachers organised demonstration in front of the Office of District Educational Officer and Corporation Middle School near Gopalasamy Temple in Palayamkottai.

Those who addressed the protesters said the DMK should scrap the contributory pension scheme and reintroduce the old pension scheme. Moreover, the Department of Education, which was adamantly refusing to give ‘appointment approval’ to the teachers appointed several years ago even though they had adequate students’ strength, would be soon facing intense agitation.

“Even after the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court had directed the Tamil Nadu Government to give appointment approval to the teachers having adequate students strength, the Department of Education, which is being misguided by a few top officials and keeping the Chief Minister in the dark, will have to face the music soon,” the teachers warned.

In Thoothukudi, members of the MUTA staged demonstration in front of VOC College.

Similar agitations were organised in Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts also.