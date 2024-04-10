ADVERTISEMENT

‘Revive new India with secular and democratic values’

April 10, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The secular values and democratic ethos for which India was once known for should be revived by everyone who believes in democracy, CPI (M) state secretariat member K. Kanagaraj has said.

 Participating in the last ‘Iftar’ of this season hosted at Masjid-Ur-Rahim mosque near new bus-stand on Wednesday ahead of Ramzan to be celebrated on Thursday, Mr. Kanagaraj said every Indian, who believes in secularism and unity in diversity should join together at a time when the country was facing serious threat from dreadful forces.

 Similarly, every attempt being made against democratic values and federalism should be thwarted to ensure the birth of new and inclusive India again.

 “We should ensure the creation of new India with secular and democratic values and great ethos for which this nation was created as we celebrate festivals. We should join hands for reviving those esteemed values,” Mr. Kanagaraj appealed.

 MDMK’s Tirunelveli city district secretary K.M.A. Nizam, who offered free ‘zahar’ food at Masjid-Ur-Rahim mosque for everyone for the past 30 days, was present.

