Revive channel to enable water from Vaigai to reach Paravai tank: HC

March 22, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the authorities to revive a water channel in Madurai district and ensure that water from Vaigai river reaches Paravai tank.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation filed in 2022 by A. Antonydoss of Paravai. The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities to construct a proposed check dam across Vaigai river between Thenur and Kodimangalam to bring water to Paravai tank.

Paravai tank was one of the biggest irrigation tanks in Madurai district. The natural flow of water from Vaigai river to the tank was affected following the floods in 1979. Thereafter, it was completely neglected resulting in Paravai tank not getting filled to its full capacity and irrigation activities coming to a grinding halt, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that following the representations made, ₹18 crore was earmarked to construct a check dam across Vaigai river between Thenur and Kodimangalam to bring water to the tank by reviving the water channel. However, no progress was made. If the water tank was filled to its full capacity, it would not only facilitate the revival of agricultural activities, but also improve the groundwater level in and around Paravai, he said.

He sought a direction to the authorities to remove Prosopis Juliflora (seemai karuvelam) in Paravai tank, construct a check dam across Vaigai river, revive the water channel and bring supply to Paravai tank.

A Division Bench of Justices G.R. Swaminathan and B. Pugalendhi observed that the authorities ought to ensure that the existing water channel was maintained. The authorities are duty bound to revive the water channel and restore it to the original position.

The authorities submitted that water was now being supplied through Periyar main canal. The court observed that it did not address the issue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.