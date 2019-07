Revised water supply schedule from today

MADURAI

Following its decision to supply drinking water once in four days to the old wards, Madurai Corporation has announced a revised schedule, starting from effect from Wednesday. The following is the schedule:

July 17

4 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Bethaniapuram, Muthu Nagar, Pooncholai Nagar, Doak Nagar, Nataraj Nagar, Indira Nagar, Ganesapuram, Mudakku Salai, Anna Main Street, Pallavan Nagar, Pandiyan Nagar and INTUC Colony.

7 a.m. to 10.30 a.m.

West Masi Street, Krishnarayar Teppakulam, TV Lane, West Perumal Maistry Street, Kakkathoppu, Goods Shed Street, Nadar Street, Agraharam Mani Aiyar Street, Scott Road, Maninagaram, Kanagavel Colony and Pechiamman Padithurai.

Noon to 6 p.m.

Periyar Bus Stand, Thideer Nagar, Melavasal, Katrapalayam, Netaji Road, Kamarajar Street, Pallikooda Street, Meenakshi Theatre, F.F. Road, West Masi Street, South Avanimoola Street.

6 p.m. to 10.30 p.m.

Virattipathu, Muthu Thevar Colony, Jai Nagar, HMS Colony, Anandraj Nagar, Irulandi Thevar Colony, Kiruthumal Nagar, Angala Easwari Nagar.

July 18

3 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Arapalayam, Pillaimar Street, Gomas Palayam, Harvey Nagar, A.A. Road, D.D. Road, Kanmaikarai Road, New Jail Road, West Ponnagaram, Mothilal Street, Karimedu, Arapalayam Cross Road.

7 a.m. to 10.30 a.m.

Pechiamman Padithurai Road, North Masi Street, North Krishnan Kovil Street, West Avanimoola Street, Tahsildar Pallivasal, Govindan Chetty Street, Hanumarkovil Padithurai, M.M.C. Colony, Thirumalairayar Padithurai Road, North Masi Street.

1 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. and 5.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m.

Subramaniapuram, Jaihindpuram 2nd Main Road, M.C.C. Colony, M.K. Puram Main Road, Jaihindpuram 1st Main Road.

1.30 p.m.to 4.30 p.m.

Thasildar Nagar Cross Street, Sinagarayar Street, Kakkathoppu

6.30 p.m. to 10.30 p.m.

Sammatipuram, M.M. Nagar, Velaikkal Theatre Road, Chokkalinga Nagar.

8 p.m. to 12.30 a.m.

Sundarajapuram, Solai Alagupuram, Bharathiar 4th Street and cross streets.

July 19

2.30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ahimsapuram 7th, 8th Streets, Irudhaya Nagar

3.30 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Maruthupandiyan Main Road, cross, west and north streets, Pandiyan Street, Kattabomman Nagar, Ramamoorthy Street.

4 a.m. to 6 a.m.

West Thoppu, South Thoppu

4 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ellis Nagar, S.S. Colony, parts of Mahaboobpalayam and Ansari Nagar.

6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Singaravelan Street, Kodikulam, Bharati Ula Road, Race Course Road, Ganesapuram, Matha Kovil Main Road, Bharathiar Main Road, ITI Main Road, SIDCO Colony Street.

8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pasumpon Nagar, East street, Maruthupandiyar Street, Palanganatham, Nehru Nagar, Madakulam, V.K.P Nagar, North Street.

2.30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wards 66, 67, 74, 85: South Krishna Koil Street, South Marret Street, South Veli Street, Nadar Vidyasalai Street, F.F. Road, Mahal and Panthadi.

6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Shah Theatre, Kuruvikkaran Salai, Thallakulam, Alagarkoil Road, Azhwarpuram, Shenoy Nagar.

3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Karpaga Nagar, Bharath Nagar, Kodikulam, Sambakkulam, Surya Nagar, Sankar Nagar.

4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Chokkikulam, Ramamoorthy Street.

6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Parts of Kamarajapuram, Balarengapuram, Pankajam Colony, Teppakulam, Tamizhan Street, Meenakshi Nagar, Anuppanadi, Narasimhapuram, Navarathinapuram, Srinivasa Perumal Street, South Santhai Pettai.

7 p.m. to 12.30 a.m.

N.S. Konar Street, Netaji Street, Veerakali Amman Street, Jeeva Nagar 2nd Street and cross roads.

July 20

3.30 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Vallabhai Road, Jawahar Road, Race Course Road, Ramamoorthy Road, Bharati Ula Road, Singarayar Colony, Narimedu Main Road, PTR Road, BB Kulam.

4 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Suyarajiyapuram, Panthalkudi, Ahimsapuram and surrounding streets.

4 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tahsildar Pallivasal Street, East Marret Street, Karimsha Pallivasal Street, Sungam Pallivasal Street, Ismailpuram, Arunachalapuram, East Veli Street, Lakshmipuram.

6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Azhagar Nagar 1 to 7 streets, Karpaga Nagar 4 to 14 streets, Ramalakshmi Nagar, Gandhipuram, Periyar Nagar, Karpaga Vinayagar Street.

6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Narimedu, Mudaliyar Street, Thomas Street, Chinna Chokkikulam, Sarojini Street, PT Colony, Indira Nagar, Goripalayam, Salaimuthu Street, Karumbalai East Street, Gandhi Nagar.

6 a.m. to noon

Mahatma Gandhi 1st to 8th streets, Old LIC Colony, Lake View Road, Deputy Collector Colony, Kamarajar Street.

9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Duraisamy Nagar, Velmurugan Nagar.

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Palanganatham, Vasantha Nagar 4th Street, Tiruvalluvar Nagar, Thandaikaranpatti.

2.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.

Ahimsapuram 1 to 6 streets, Periyar Street, Mela Street.

3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sathiyamoorthy Nagar.

South Masi Street, South Perumal Maistry Street, Kamakshi Amman Temple Street, Muthaiyapillai Street, Jadamuni Kovil Street, Panthadi Street, Kansa Mettu Street, South Avanimoola Street, Othuvar Street, Vengalakkadai Street, Chappani Kovil Street, Kaja Street.

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Goripalayam, Chokkikulam and Anna Nagar

6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Chinthamani Road, parts of Nagupillai Thoppu, Vazhai Thoppu, Krishnapuram, Balusamy Aiyar Street, New Makalipatti Road and cross streets, Ramachandrapuram cross streets.

7 p.m. to 12.30 a.m.

Nallamuthu Pillai Thoppu, Kaliamman Kovil Street, East Street, Bharathiar Street, Nandavanam, Villapuram Main Road.