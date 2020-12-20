Revised target of 22,200 set for PM- SVANidhi scheme

Madurai

20 December 2020 20:36 IST

‘Loans given to 2,500 street vendors in Madurai city till date’

Around 8,600 loan applications for street vendors under PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme have been submitted till date by Madurai Corporation. After crossing the initial target of 6,000 applications, a revised target of 22,200 applications has been fixed for the civic body.

The PM-SVANidhi scheme was announced as part of the government's economic relief package in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the scheme, a capital loan of ₹10,000 is given to street vendors to be paid back in one year. The urban local body is the authority to approve the loan beneficiaries. Madurai Corporation is among the urban local bodies in the state that has submitted the highest number of applications under the PM-SVANidhi scheme, say officials.

Advertising

Advertising

City Health Officer P. Kumaraguruparan said the Corporation, along with the Street Vending Committee, has been submitting loan applications for the past four months. “After we crossed the initial target of 6,000 applications, a revised target of around 22,200 applications has been fixed,” he said.

S. Santhiyagu, general secretary of the CITU- affiliated street vendors’ association, said a survey conducted by the Corporation a couple of years back identified 12,000 street vendors in the city. Identity cards were issued to around 5,400 of them. Recently, ID cards were issued to 2,800 more vendors. Around 3,400 street vendors, who were registered in 2016, were yet to receive their identity cards, he said.

Apart from the registered street vendors, the civic body authorises loan applications for street vendors who were not registered earlier. When unregistered street vendors apply for loan, the civic body conducts field-level inspection and then approves their loan applications. “So far, we have given letters of recommendation to around 4,600 unregistered street vendors for the PM-SVANidhi loan application,” said Dr. Kumaraguruparan.

Out of the total loan applications submitted under PM-SVANidhi scheme, loans have been credited to the accounts of around 2,500 street vendors till date, said Mr. Santhiyagu. “Although the civic body submits applications under the scheme, banks often reject our applications. The street vendors have to endure severe hardship in availing the loan,” he added.

However, there is poor cooperation from the street vendors in availing loan under the PM- SVANidhi scheme, said Lead District Manager K. Arivalagan.