Progress of ongoing projects reviewed

The District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting held here on Wednesday reviewed the progress of the ongoing projects being implemented here with the funds released by the Member of Parliament and the MLAs and also the schemes being run with the Centre’s funding.

Even as Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish was chairing the meeting, Tirunelveli MP S. Gnanathiraviam appealed to the members of the committee to ensure the early completion of all ongoing projects with superior quality.

He also exhorted the officials to identify the bottlenecks in completing the projects and make earnest efforts to ensure the timely completion.

District Revenue Officer A. Perumal, Project Director, District Rural Development Agency Manthirachalam, Dean, Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital M. Ravichandran, Project Officer, Mahalir Thittam, Michael Antony Fernando and the senior officials of various government departments participated.