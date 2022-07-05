Government schemes reviewed during DISHA meeting

The Central and State government’s schemes were reviewed during the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting held here on Tuesday.

Chairman of DISHA and Dindigul Lok Sabha Member P. Velusamy presided. DISHA vice-chairman and Karur MP S. Jothimani were present, says a press release.

The progress of works being implemented through more than 33 schemes including Central youth employment scheme, Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme and Soil Health Card Mission (aimed at assessing soil health of landholdings of farmers) were assessed.

Mr Velusamy said that development in projects taken up between 2020 and 2022 was reviewed. He urged officials to expedite the works without compromising on quality. He instructed officials to ensure timely completion of works taken up under the Prime Minister’s Rural Housing Scheme and Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme.

Mayor J. Illamathi, Collector S. Visakan, District Revenue Officer V. Latha, and Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihoods Mission Project Director N. Saravanan and officials from various departments participated.