Review meeting on issues concerning SC/ST held

P.R. Shivakumar, Chairman of Tamil Nadu State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, presiding over a review meeting at Madurai Collectorate on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Chairperson of Tamil Nadu State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and retired High Court Judge P.R. Shivakumar presided over a review meeting on issues concerning the SC/STs at Madurai Collectorate on Friday.

Mr. Shivakumar said the government was implementing various schemes for the welfare of the SC/STs. A State-level commission was set up following demands from activists and political organisations.

He said strict laws were in place and anyone committing atrocities against the SC/STs would be punished in accordance with law. Manual scavenging was banned and laws had been implemented to prevent the practice.

Strict action would be taken against officials and individuals who did not provide necessary safety equipment to conservancy workers who were engaged in cleaning septic tanks and drainages.

There were complaints that the STs were facing difficulties in obtaining community certificate and the students were getting affected. The issue would be taken up and appropriate instructions would be given to the authorities concerned, he said.

Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, government officials, activists and members of NGOs were present.