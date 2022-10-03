Review meeting on Central government schemes held 

Madurai, Tamil Nadu, 03/10/2022: Bhagwanth Khuba, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers, New and Renewable Energy, addressing the media in Madurai on Monday. Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar and Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon are also in the picture. Photo: Ashok R / The Hindu | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers, New and Renewable Energy Bhagwanth Khuba on Monday conducted a review meeting on the implementation of various Central government schemes in Madurai district. Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar and Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon were present at the review meeting presided over by the Union Minister. Earlier, at the meeting he heard the beneficiaries of the Central government schemes. The beneficiaries included farmers, street vendors, elderly persons and others. Following the review meeting, he briefed mediapersons about the various Central government schemes and its implementation in Madurai district, at a press meet.