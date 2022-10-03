Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers, New and Renewable Energy Bhagwanth Khuba on Monday conducted a review meeting on the implementation of various Central government schemes in Madurai district. Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar and Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon were present at the review meeting presided over by the Union Minister. Earlier, at the meeting he heard the beneficiaries of the Central government schemes. The beneficiaries included farmers, street vendors, elderly persons and others. Following the review meeting, he briefed mediapersons about the various Central government schemes and its implementation in Madurai district, at a press meet.
Review meeting on Central government schemes held
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.