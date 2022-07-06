Smart ration cards should be provided to transgenders, widows, narikuravas, tribals and differently abled people on a priority basis, said Chairperson of Tamil Nadu State Food Commission R. Vasuki at a review meeting held at the Collectorate here on Wednesday.

She said banners containing the information should be installed at taluk level offices across the district. Approval forms to enable representatives of elderly and differently abled to receive essential commodities on their behalf should be issued at the ration shops.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar and other officers were present at the meeting.

Increase in sale of milk

On an average, two lakh litres of milk were being sold per day from Madurai District Cooperative Milk Producers Union (Aavin). There was an increase of 14,000 litres in sale following reduction in price by ₹3 per litre, said General Manager of Aavin Madurai T.R.D. Shanti.

She said the Minister for Dairy Development had given instructions to cancel the licence of agents who sold milk above MRP and products other than Aavin products. Following inspection by a committee, the licence of a booth operating at MGR Bus Stand in Mattuthavani was cancelled for violating the rules.