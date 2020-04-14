Special Officer C. Munianathan and Additional Director General of Police Abay Kumar Singh on Monday appealed to the Dindigul district administration to be vigilant over the next seven days.

With 56 patients testing positive, Dindigul stood fifth in the State with regard to the number of reported cases. Hence, they had to ensure that the hotspots were identified swiftly and the virus was contained. Towards this objective, officials must ensure that residents stayed indoors and essential commodities, including medicines and grocery, were delivered at their doorstep, they said at a review meeting held in Dindigul.

Those with symptoms such as fever and cough were kept in isolation wards for observation, health officials said.

To a suggestion by the two senior officers, who oversee anti-COVID-19 exercise in the district, that the patients be offered counselling, they said it was given to those who needed it.

Collector M. Vijayalakshmi, South Zone IGP K. Shanmuga Rajeshwaran, DIG of Police (Dindigul Range) Nirmal Kumar Joshi, SP R Saktivel and other officials participated.

Theni

A similar meeting was held in Theni district. Special Officer C. Kamaraj, Collector M. Pallavi Baldev, SP Sai Charan Tejaswi and others participated.

Officials briefed the meeting about steps taken to contain the pandemic in the district. With 40 positive cases as on April 13, the district stood 10th in the State and the virus was contained effectively.

They also presented details about the number of people kept in isolation wards, availability of support systems such as ventilators and health workers and enforcement plans in containment zones.

Essential goods were distributed to residents on a turn system, with pamphlets specifying timings and prices. Distribution of cash relief at ration shops and free items for April to rice cardholders was also discussed.