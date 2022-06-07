Review meeting held to ensure contract workers’ safety

After the death of two contract workers due to negligence, Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth has instructed companies and Corporation officials to ensure that the workers wear proper safety gear while taking up field work.

A review meeting, chaired by the Mayor, was held with contractors and Corporation officials at the Corporation Office here on Monday..

The Mayor said it was their responsibility to ensure that workers adopted safety measures while at work. Workers, including conservancy staff, technical assistants and supervisors, engaged in various activities within the Corporation limits such as laying of drinking water pipelines, roads and underground drainage system must wear proper safety equipment.

She said labour associations must also insist that their member-workers abide by the rules, according to an official release.

The workers must stick to their work hours with the appropriate supervisors present without fail. Children must not be employed.

Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan and Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon were present.