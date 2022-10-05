Review meeting held on functioning of fair price shops in Madurai district

ADVERTISEMENT

A review meeting chaired by the Union Secretary of Department of Food and Public Distribution Sudhanshu Pandey was held in Madurai on Wednesday with regard to the functioning of fair price shops in Madurai district. He also inspected a godown of the Civil Supplies Corporation at Palanganatham.

At the meeting, he said that the quality of the food items distributed to the ration card holders should be regularly reviewed and ascertained. Sufficient stock should be stored and it should be ensured that the beneficiaries get the food items. Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar and Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon were present at the review meeting.