Review meeting held on functioning of fair price shops in Madurai district

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 05, 2022 20:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A review meeting chaired by the Union Secretary of Department of Food and Public Distribution Sudhanshu Pandey was held in Madurai on Wednesday with regard to the functioning of fair price shops in Madurai district. He also inspected a godown of the Civil Supplies Corporation at Palanganatham.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

At the meeting, he said that the quality of the food items distributed to the ration card holders should be regularly reviewed and ascertained. Sufficient stock should be stored and it should be ensured that the beneficiaries get the food items. Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar and Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon were present at the review meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app