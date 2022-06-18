Review meeting held on election procedures, awareness 

Election Commissioner of India Anup Chandra Pandey on Saturday presided over a review meeting held at the Madurai Collectorate with the booth-level officers on electoral registration and other procedures.

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo, Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon and other officials were present at the meeting. Mr. Sahoo gave a presentation on demographic representation of the State. Discussions were held on the election process, the existing procedures and the inclusion and exclusion of names of voters, voter list preparation and creating awareness about the procedures among the electorate.

Some of the suggestions offered at the meeting were issuing of booth slips during the polls through the registered phone numbers of the voters and better usage of ‘Garuda’ application, launched by the Election Commission of India for digital mapping of all polling stations, by the booth level officers.

Mr. Pandey told the booth level officers that training would be provided to them so that they could adapt to the latest technologies. They were the officers at the grass-root level and played an important role in the smooth conduct of the elections, he told them.