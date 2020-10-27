‘Revoke transfer of revenue inspectors’

THOOTHUKUDI

27 October 2020 23:39 IST

The revenue department officials, after marking their attendance in their offices, struck work on Tuesday and staged demonstration against the district administration for not revoking the transfer of a few revenue inspectors.

Over 60 Revenue Inspectors of the district were transferred on September 26 last and a few women Revenue Inspectors subsequently appealed to Additional Collector (Revenue) Vishnu Chandran to reconsider their transfers, citing their “personal problems” as the reason. However, the appeals were not considered. Condemning it, revenue officials attached to the District Collector’s Office, Offices of Revenue Divisional Officers and the taluk offices struck work after marking their attendance.

After organising a meeting at the Collectorate, they also organised demonstration.

