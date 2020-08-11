Revenue staff continue work despite fatigue

MADURAI

“Officers and staff of the revenue department are like the nervous system of the body. They help in coordination and ensuring systematic functioning. This is exactly the same approach we have taken with regard to dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic,” says General Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Revenue Officials Association (TNROA), M.P. Murugaiyan.

In the last six months, officers from this department have been performing the role of issuing e-passes, coordinating vendors in containment zones, providing pension for elderly persons at their doorstep and also coordinating the efforts to send migrants back home. Apart from this, they, like frontline workers have been on the ground and being part of flying squads by monitoring physical distancing and masking.

Mr. Murugaiyan says that although at least 20 staff, including Village Administrative Officers from the revenue department in the district, have been infected, the work continues in full swing and despite fatigue.

A senior revenue inspector seeking anonymity who contracted COVID-19 recently and recovered, says that the entire experience feels surreal. Although he partook in providing passes for volunteers and supplied relief material when he was serving on the field, the time he contracted COVID-19 feels like a hit from a tsunami, he says. The impact was more severe when his four-and-a-half-year-old daughter contracted the disease too, he says.

“Revenue department staff are often posted at check posts along with members of the Police and Health departments, to check the validity of e-passes. Although I was doing fine for the first couple of days and wearing a mask, I developed symptoms and decided to home quarantine upon my doctor’s advice. Despite keeping a safe distance from my family and restricting myself to a room, my daughter began exhibiting symptoms too. This became a huge point of concern for the whole family and I was shaken,” he says.

He adds that although he was confident of his own recovery then, he was overcome with concern about his daughter and that it was a difficult time. “We have completed our mandated quarantine and are safe now. I am back to the office too. However, I am not doing COVID-19 duty now. I am ready to serve on the field though,” he says.

A tahsildar from the department says that this is the first time he has seen people at all levels of the administration taking on the job hands-on. “We have all been carrying huge bags of relief material, stacking them, deciding the distribution process. It is not that staff members at the lower rung of the hierarchy are burdened with such tasks. We have all begun lending a hand to ensure that work is completed quickly,” he says.

Mr. Murugaiyan says that in the past too, staff from the revenue department have worked hard by hitting the streets as in the case of elections. “However, we usually know that election work takes around two months time and we look forward to a break in the end. Here, we do not know what the future holds for us but we have no choice but to march on. There are many departments where there is staff shortage. We have been stepping in and helping them too. Recently, revenue department staff helped in distribution of the State government allowance to differently abled persons,” he says.

The State General Secretary says that they would like for the government to provide an ex-gratia amount to those staff who have died due to COVID-19 at the earliest. “It would also be nice of the government to cover the cost of those who have contracted the disease during duty. There are lives on the line,” he says.