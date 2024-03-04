GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Revenue officials will boycott Lok Sabha election work if demands are not met, warns TNROA

March 04, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Tamil Nadu Revenue Officers Associations (TNROA) have announced that they will boycott the Lok Sabha election-related works if their demands were not met within the stipulated time.  

TNROA members in Madurai, who organised a protest for the seventh consecutive day said they had submitted a detailed 10-point charter of demands to the government last year.  

“Not one demand among them has been fulfilled. Despite assurance from the Revenue Minister and senior officials in the ministry, there has been no relief till date,”  said TNROA State president M. P. Murugaiyan. 

Vacancies at various levels in the revenue and disaster management department have not been filled over the last three years. 

Likewise, there were anomalies in the pay structure of the officers in different ranks. The newly formed districts were not given the required staff strength. Despite explaining the need for posting exclusive personnel and officers to handle the disaster management department, the government had not heeded to the demands, he added. 

“Starting from today, revenue officials will go on a sit-in protest on the Madurai Collector’s office premises. Following that all district revenue officials have planned to organise an indefinite strike in front of ‘Ezhilagam,’ in Chennai from March 7,” he added.  

“And the next step will be to boycott the Lok Sabha election duty which will be assigned to us”, Mr. Murugaiyan said.  

