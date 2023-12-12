Revenue officials want new Melur taluk office in a different area

December 12, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Madurai

A new proposed building of Melur taluk office in Madurai district which is to come up on the same campus of the current taluk office building would create chaos in the location if constructed, rued officials and public.

As the current taluk office building is nearing 100 years since its construction, the district administration has planned to construct a new building for the taluk office in the empty space on the same premises located near the Melur old bus stand, sources said.

As the campus already houses civil court, All Women Police Station, sub-jail, treasury, fire and rescue service station, several thousands of people visit the area every day for various purposes.

In addition to this, the taluk office itself would record a footfall of around 200 to 300 people every day for purposes starting from certificate correction, land documents alterations to Aadhaar registration, said an official.

“As the number of people who visit the offices could go up every single day, the construction of a new building on the same campus amidst the chaos is still more problematic,” said the official.

Further, the road outside the campus is crowded every time due to the location of Melur old bus stand and a girls’ higher secondary school. “In this situation, having the new building in the same location will be a trouble for everyone,” the official said.

When there is an ample space available for the new building in nearby areas, why should this come up in the same place again, he asked.

Not only is it a problem for the public but also the officials lose peace of mind to work amid the noise and disturbances, the official said.

A public named A. Muthukumari said it was very hard to find a place to park vehicles in the peak hours. “The road outside gets very crowded in peak hours as the buses go in and out of the bus stand and when students enter and exit school in mornings and evenings,” she added.