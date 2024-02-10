ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue officials to boycott weekly grievance meetings at Madurai Collectorate

February 10, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Members affiliated to the Tamil Nadu Revenue Officials Association (TNROA) have announced that they would stay away from the weekly grievances meeting held on Mondays at the Madurai Collectorate.

A decision to this effect was taken at the executive committee meeting held here on Saturday.

Presiding over the meeting, TNROA Madurai district president T.M. Gopi, secretary M Mohideen Abdul Khadar and others said that they had taken the boycott decision after the government had not considered their genuine demands in the past.

The meeting passed a resolution requesting the government to revoke suspension of Tahsildar Leonel Rajkumar. They also sought counselling sessions for transfer of officials among other demands.

Despite holding a meeting by its State president Murugaiyan with the Madurai Collector recently, there was no progress in resolving their demands.

Hence, they had unanimously decided to boycott the weekly grievance meetings on Monday at the Collectorate and also hold sit-in-demonstrations at their offices next week.

