GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Revenue officials to boycott weekly grievance meetings at Madurai Collectorate

February 10, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Members affiliated to the Tamil Nadu Revenue Officials Association (TNROA) have announced that they would stay away from the weekly grievances meeting held on Mondays at the Madurai Collectorate.

A decision to this effect was taken at the executive committee meeting held here on Saturday.

Presiding over the meeting, TNROA Madurai district president T.M. Gopi, secretary M Mohideen Abdul Khadar and others said that they had taken the boycott decision after the government had not considered their genuine demands in the past.

The meeting passed a resolution requesting the government to revoke suspension of Tahsildar Leonel Rajkumar. They also sought counselling sessions for transfer of officials among other demands.

Despite holding a meeting by its State president Murugaiyan with the Madurai Collector recently, there was no progress in resolving their demands.

Hence, they had unanimously decided to boycott the weekly grievance meetings on Monday at the Collectorate and also hold sit-in-demonstrations at their offices next week.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.