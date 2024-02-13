GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Revenue officials strike work, observe fast

February 13, 2024 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Revenue Department employees observing a fast on the Tirunelveli Collectorate premises on Tuesday.

Revenue Department employees observing a fast on the Tirunelveli Collectorate premises on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

TIRUNELVELI

Members of Tamil Nadu Revenue Officials’ Association went on mass casual leave and observed a fast here on Tuesday to press their demands.

The protesting revenue officials said a good number of non-graduates had been affected by the demotion of deputy tahsildars. Hence, the Tamil Nadu government should issue the Government Order to protect their welfare. Considering their nature of work, the revenue and disaster management department officials should be given special scale of pay.

 Deputy tahsildar posts should be created in all taluks for issuing certificates and all vacancies in the Department of Revenue filled. The 97 special posts in the disaster management department, which were dissolved in March 2023, should be sanctioned again. The special funds for carrying out election-related works should be released on time.

 The undue pressure being exerted on revenue officials in the name of ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar,’ ‘Mudhalvarin Mugavari’ etc., should be stopped, the protestors said.

 In the hunger strike organised on the district collectorate premises, M. Subbu, district president of TNROA, presided over the agitation. Tahsildar, SIPCOT, S. Venkatraman, inaugurated the fast and district secretary, TNROA, S. Mariraja addressed.

The revenue section at Thoothukudi Collectorate wearing a deserted look on Tuesday due to the strike.

The revenue section at Thoothukudi Collectorate wearing a deserted look on Tuesday due to the strike. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

 Similar agitations were organized in Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts also.

 “If our demands are not met, we’ll observe ‘wait-in’ agitation on February 22 and start indefinite strike from February 27,” said Mr. Subbu.

