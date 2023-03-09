ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue officials stage protest against delay in promotions

March 09, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Tamil Nadu Revenue Officials Association stage a demonstration in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Tamil Nadu Revenue Officials Association on Thursday staged a demonstration in front of Madurai Collectorate urging the State to fulfil their demands. Its State president M. P. Murugaian said that there was a delay in the Deputy Collector panel promotion list for four years and it should be done at the earliest. Many people were retiring from service even before the promotion, he said. He said that due to delay in the promotions, there were vacancies in various posts. There were no officials in certain posts and this made it difficult for implementation of public welfare schemes, he said.

