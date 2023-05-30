HamberMenu
Revenue officials stage demo against attack on RI

May 30, 2023 05:07 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Condemning the brutal attack on a Revenue Inspector in Tiruchi district by a ruling DMK functionary when the official acted against illicit sand miners, the Revenue Department officials staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate here on Tuesday.

 When Revenue Inspector of Thuraiyoor block in Tiruchi district, Prabhakaran, took steps for checking illegal red sand mining in the areas under his jurisdiction, he was allegedly assaulted by Maheshwaran, a DMK functionary and president of Narasingapuram village panchayat in Thuraiyoor block along with three others.

 Even though the police arrested the trio and Collector Pradeep Kumar visited the victim in the hospital, the incident has triggered anger among the government officials as a revenue department officer had allegedly been assaulted with stones by a functionary of ruling DMK.

Raising slogans against the attacks increasing on the government officials, the protestors said the Department of Revenue had already lost Y. Lourdhu Francis, an upright village administrative officer of Murappanaadu, as the illicit sand miners murdered him even as he was in his office on April 25 last.

“Now, the attacks are being unleashed against the officers who are doing their duty of conserving the natural resources. Hence, the government should enact tough legislations to protect the officials from the attack by the thugs,” they said.

