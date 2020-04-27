Revenue officials rush fodder for circus animals

Sivakasi

Virudhunagar district administration on Monday rushed 100 kg of dry fodder and green fodder for the animals with a circus team that has been stranded in Sivakasi under the curfew.

Instructed by the Sub-Collector (Sivakasi), C. Dinesh Kumar, a team of revenue officials met the team to know their requirements for the animals.

“We have already given them groceries and also ensured that they get vegetables through the local panchayat president. Besides, cooked food from the community kitchen was also distributed to the family members all these days. But, they never came up to us with the needs for the animals,” Mr. Dinesh Kumar said.

Two bags of wheat bran and a bag of wheat for the camel and horse along with a bunch of bananas for the monkey were handed over to them.

The panchayat president and the village administration officer have been asked to keep in touch with the team and take care of it.