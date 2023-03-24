ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue officials protest and go on mass casual leave; services come to a halt

March 24, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The desert look at the Taluk office for revenue staffs one day strike in Thoothukudi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Normal functioning of revenue offices including Sub-Collectors and Revenue Divisional Officers offices were paralysed on Thursday as officers and employees of the Revenue Department went on mass casual leave to highlight their demand to include hiring for existing vacancies.

The protesting revenue officials said the State government had not released the Deputy Collectors promotion list over the past four years and hence senior officials had to retire from service without getting this promotion. The government should publish the Deputy Collectors promotion list immediately to fill-up the vacancies.

The government should also immediately issue Government Orders on the demands accepted by the State during the talks held earlier. The vacancies in all revenue offices — right from Office Assistants — should be filled-up immediately, the protestors said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 In Tirunelveli district, 291 of the 380 revenue officials participated in the strike.

In Thoothukudi district, 398 of the 452 revenue officials including tahsildars, deputy tahsildars and revenue inspectors went on casual leave as part of their agitation. Consequently, functioning of the District Collectorate, three Revenue Divisional Offices and 10 taluk offices came to a grinding halt. The public had to return empty handed. who came to the offices.

The revenue department offices wore a deserted look in Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi also as the officials participated in the mass casual leave protest.

In the evening, members of the Tamil Nadu Government Employees Association staged a demonstration in various parts of Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi districts demanding the revival of old pension scheme as promised by the ruling DMK in its election manifesto for Assembly poll 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US