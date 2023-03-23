Revenue officials go on mass casual leave to draw attention to their demands

March 23, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - MADURAI

Offices of the Revenue department across Madurai district wore a deserted look on Thursday as the officials went on a mass casual leave to press the State government to take steps to fulfil their charter of demands.

The members of the Tamil Nadu Revenue Officials Association (TNROA) said that over 500 employees - from Tahsildars to Office Assistants - abstained from work. The State-wide protest is to draw the attention of the State to fulfil their demands, they said.

Its State president M.P. Murugaian said that there was a delay in the Deputy Collector panel promotion list for four years. Many eligible candidates were retiring from service even before the promotion, he said. There were also vacancies in various posts. There were no officials in certain posts and this had made it difficult in implementation of public welfare schemes, he said.

He said that the government should take necessary steps to fill the vacant posts.

The posts of Office Assistants, clerks and even that of watchman were lying vacant. They played a key role in maintaining and safeguarding revenue records. Necessary steps should be taken to change the nomenclature for the posts of Junior Revenue Inspector and Senior Revenue Inspector.

He said that the government had earlier assured them that their grievances would be looked into. However, no steps were taken by the government to redress their grievances. He said that the Association will hold a State Executive Committee meeting next month and if the demands are not fulfilled, the protest would be intensified.

Madurai unit president L. Muthu Pandian, vice president P. Ramkumar, secretary A. Ashok Kumar and treasurer T.M. Gopi were present.