Revenue officials go on leave en masse, observe fast

February 13, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Revenue employees observing a fast in Ramanathapuram on Tuesday.

Revenue employees observing a fast in Ramanathapuram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

Members of Tamil Nadu Revenue Officers’ Association went on a mass casual leave on Tuesday and a section of them sat on a hunger strike pressing for a charter of 10 demands.

Over 370 members of the association had availed themselves casual leave from across all offices in Virudhunagar district.

The association president, D.K. Ponraj, said that they wanted the government to revoke depromotion of non-graduate Deputy Tahsildars. Stating that three depromoted officers had died due to depression, the association said that they could not wait anymore for the revocation order.

Stating that Lok Sabha election would be announced very soon, the government should act swiftly. It should implement the Government Order issued seven years back for change of nomenclature as junior and senior assistants.

The other major demand was filing up of vacancies of office assistants which are lying vacant for more than three years.

The association president, Gothandaraman, was present at the day-long hunger strike in which more than 100 members took part.

Ramanathapuram.

In Ramanathapuram, TNROA members who had taken mass casual leave participated in the hunger strike held on the Collectorate premises.

The association district secretary, Jamal Mohammed, and district president, Palanikumar, took part in the protest.

The association has resolved to abstain from regular work and stage waiting protest on February 22 if their demands were not met by then. They have also decided to go on an indefinite strike from February 27.

