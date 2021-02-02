Revenue officials, frontline workers to be vaccinated in next phase

A healthcare worker being administered vaccine for COVID-19 at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai on Monday.

02 February 2021 20:41 IST

Health officials say they are awaiting a communication from government

Madurai

With the COVID-19 vaccination currently under way for healthcare workers in the district, preparations are under way to start vaccination for revenue officials and other frontline workers in the next phase.

Deputy Director of Health Services K. V. Arjun Kumar said that currently around 1,500 revenue officials had been identified for COVID-19 vaccination in the district. Additional number of beneficiaries from the revenue department is being uploaded.

Frontline workers, including police personnel, officials from local bodies and revenue department, would be covered in the next phase of vaccination. Health department officials say that they are awaiting a communication from the government regarding commencement of vaccination for frontline workers in the next phase.

A total of 6,090 healthcare workers were administered COVID-19 vaccination in the district as on Tuesday. Initially, five COVID-19 vaccination centres were started in the district. Then the number was increased to nearly 20 centres across the district. Around 20,000 healthcare workers have been identified for COVID-19 vaccination in the district.

Government Rajaji Hospital, Melur Government Hospital, Tirumangalam Government Hospital, Usilampatti Primary Health Centre; block-level Primary Health Centres at Alanganallur, Samayanallur, Kallandhiri, Katchaikatti, T. Kallupatti, Kallikudi, Elumalai, Chekkanoorani, and Karungalakudi; and Divisional railway hospital are some of the vaccination centres.

"The COVID-19 vaccination centres were opened across various blocks to ensure that all healthcare workers easily get access to vaccination centres," said Dr. Arjun Kumar.

In the private sector, Velammal Hospitals, Apollo Hospital and Aravind Eye Hospital are the COVID-19 vaccination centres.

The highest number of beneficiaries were vaccinated at GRH, followed by Tirumangalam Government Hospital and Melur Government Hospital.

Dr. Arjun Kumar said that the number of beneficiaries getting vaccinated for COVID-19 is gradually increasing. The district initially received 23,100 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and then received an additional 25,000 doses, he said.