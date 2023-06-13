Revenue official booked for criminal intimidation; files counter case against hotel owner

June 13, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - THENI

The Kurangani police in Theni district have registered a case against a Zonal Deputy Tahsildar on charges of obscene act (294b) and criminal intimidation (506 (1) of IPC after he had allegedly picked up a feud with some employees in a restaurant in Bodinayakkanur.

The police have filed a case on Monday based on a complaint from R. Selvam, Managing Director, Green Royal Hotel, Mundhal Road under Kurangani police station limits.

The complainant had stated that the official identified as M. Kumaravel came to the hotel and had food with two other persons in April. When the employee had given the bill, the official had scolded and left the place with a warning to take legal action.

Mr. Kumaravel had also filed a complaint with the police stating that he had visited the hotel premises and asked for certain documents. However, it is said that some staff behaved in a rude manner and refused to furnish details. They also threatened him with dire consequences, he said.

Extending support to the revenue official, a few ward councillors from BJP and DMK from the Bodi Municipality staged a demonstration and blocked the Mundhal road seeking stern action against the hotel owner and the staff members.

The Kurangani police have registered a case against the councillors for obstructing vehicular movement and also for not obtaining permission for the agitation, police said.

Further investigation is on.