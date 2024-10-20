Revenue officers association to stage stir against Tirunelveli Collector on October 25

Appealing to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take action against Collector K.P. Karthikeyan for his ‘indifferent’ attitude towards subordinate officials, the Tamil Nadu Revenue Officers Association (TNROA) has proposed to stage a State-wide agitation on October 25.

The TNROA central executive committee meeting presided by its president M.P. Murugaiyan was held in Tirunelveli on Saturday.

The meeting said the IAS officer “shouted” at officers at review meetings. He transferred some of them on flimsy grounds and they had to travel a long distance. The TNROA office-bearers met the Collector twice and expressed their concern, but there was no change in his attitude, Mr. Murugaiyan added.

The TNROA members took the issue with senior officers in the Revenue Department and also apprised Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran about the situation, but there was no change in the Collector’s approach.

Hence, the central executive committee members resolved to submit petitions to Collectors in all districts on October 25 addressed to the Chief Minister against the Tirunelveli Collector.

The meeting also resolved to go on mass casual leave on October 29 and 14,000 personnel would not work on the day to show their protest and also draw the attention of the Chief Minister.

Further, the members passed a resolution to abstain work from November 11, in support of immediate implementation of pending demands including allocation of funds for programmes such as ‘Makkaludan Mudalvar’.

Baseless allegations: Collector

When The Hindu contacted, the Collector, he said there were multiple associations and they were cordial and had no complaints. Only one association was making baseless allegations, which had been called out as wrong by its own members.

He further said that it appeared as if there are other people with ulterior intentions behind the move. “If there are genuine concerns, I am ready to address and resolve them amicably. But if there are no genuine reasons and only other intentions driven by vested interests from outside, the administration cannot help.”

The administration successfully handled the floods, which was a great challenge. During R-Day and I-Day celebrations, the officials were honoured for their meritorious work. He had formed a five member committee to look into the grievances of employees and redress those whichever were feasible and the work never suffered in the larger public interest.