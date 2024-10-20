GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Revenue officers association to stage stir against Tirunelveli Collector on October 25

Published - October 20, 2024 06:36 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Appealing to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take action against Collector K.P. Karthikeyan for his ‘indifferent’ attitude towards subordinate officials, the Tamil Nadu Revenue Officers Association (TNROA) has proposed to stage a State-wide agitation on October 25.

The TNROA central executive committee meeting presided by its president M.P. Murugaiyan was held in Tirunelveli on Saturday.

The meeting said the IAS officer “shouted” at officers at review meetings. He transferred some of them on flimsy grounds and they had to travel a long distance. The TNROA office-bearers met the Collector twice and expressed their concern, but there was no change in his attitude, Mr. Murugaiyan added.

The TNROA members took the issue with senior officers in the Revenue Department and also apprised Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran about the situation, but there was no change in the Collector’s approach.

Hence, the central executive committee members resolved to submit petitions to Collectors in all districts on October 25 addressed to the Chief Minister against the Tirunelveli Collector.

The meeting also resolved to go on mass casual leave on October 29 and 14,000 personnel would not work on the day to show their protest and also draw the attention of the Chief Minister.

Further, the members passed a resolution to abstain work from November 11, in support of immediate implementation of pending demands including allocation of funds for programmes such as ‘Makkaludan Mudalvar’.

Baseless allegations: Collector

When The Hindu contacted, the Collector, he said there were multiple associations and they were cordial and had no complaints. Only one association was making baseless allegations, which had been called out as wrong by its own members.

He further said that it appeared as if there are other people with ulterior intentions behind the move. “If there are genuine concerns, I am ready to address and resolve them amicably. But if there are no genuine reasons and only other intentions driven by vested interests from outside, the administration cannot help.”

The administration successfully handled the floods, which was a great challenge. During R-Day and I-Day celebrations, the officials were honoured for their meritorious work. He had formed a five member committee to look into the grievances of employees and redress those whichever were feasible and the work never suffered in the larger public interest.

Published - October 20, 2024 06:36 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.