Revenue officers association begins wait-in protest in Virudhunagar Collectorate

March 04, 2024 10:33 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST

Members of Tamil Nadu Revenue Officers Association began an indefinite ‘wait-in’ protest on the Virudhunagar Collectorate premises on Monday.

The association Virudhunagar district secretary, D. K. Ponraj, said that their members were on indefinite strike pressing for a charter of demands since February 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the demands, the State Government has fufilled only the demand.

“We will wait inside the Collector’s office till our demands are met,” Mr. Ponraj said.

The association members have proposed to begin a similar protest in front of the office of Commissioner of Land Administration from March 7.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.