Revenue Minister rules out devotees gathering for Chithirai festival in Madurai

No colours: Madurai’s Pudu Mandapam, the centre of many Chithirai festival-related activities, remains locked, as seen on Friday. S. James

Considering that 22 districts in Tamil Nadu have been declared as COVID-19 hotspots, no festivals or religious events which would lead to large gatherings can be held, the Minister said

Revenue Minister R. B. Udayakumar said that no crowds of devotees would gather for the Chithirai festival this year due to COVID-19.

Every year, lakhs of devotees line up at Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Sundararaja Perumal temple, Tallakulam Perumal temple and Tirupparankundram's Subramanyaswami temple. Festivities span two weeks and citizens flood the streets of Madurai to celebrate.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, the Minister said that any religious event leading to the formation of crowds would be disallowed. He, however, was unable to comment on whether or not rituals and pujas at temples would take place on a small-scale inside each of these temples.

“Considering that 22 districts in Tamil Nadu have been declared as COVID-19 hotspots, no festivals or religious events which would lead to large gatherings can be held. This is a nation-wide strategy adopted to tackle the disease,” he said.

Meenakshi Temple Joint Commissioner N. Natarajan said that meetings are being held between the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department and priests of temples to decide which rituals will take place. They are yet to arrive at a decision.

