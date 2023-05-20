ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue Minister gives ₹12.50 lakh from CM’s relief fund kin of people who died at fireworks unit

May 20, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran gave cheques of ₹12.50 lakh to the family members of four workers’ who had died in a fire accident while working at a fireworks unit in Oorampatti village near Sivakasi.

He also gave cheques valued at ₹3 lakh each to the four family members and ₹50,000 relief to a woman, who had suffered burns while working in the fireworks unit.

The State government has been taking numerous steps to prevent fatal accidents in hazardous units. However, due to some mishandling of chemicals or other reasons, such incidents happen The officials have been instructed to conduct awareness campaigns and ensure that the environment was safe, said the Minister.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister also appealed to the workers to follow the safety precautions and thus bring down such unfortunate incidents. It was very painful and the government stood with the families in such crisis. Apart from the Chief Minister’s relief fund, the government would extend other support as well to the workers, Mr. Ramachandran assured.

District Collector V P Jayaseelan and other senior officials attended.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US