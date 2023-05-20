HamberMenu
Revenue Minister gives ₹12.50 lakh from CM’s relief fund kin of people who died at fireworks unit

May 20, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran gave cheques of ₹12.50 lakh to the family members of four workers’ who had died in a fire accident while working at a fireworks unit in Oorampatti village near Sivakasi.

He also gave cheques valued at ₹3 lakh each to the four family members and ₹50,000 relief to a woman, who had suffered burns while working in the fireworks unit.

The State government has been taking numerous steps to prevent fatal accidents in hazardous units. However, due to some mishandling of chemicals or other reasons, such incidents happen The officials have been instructed to conduct awareness campaigns and ensure that the environment was safe, said the Minister.

The Minister also appealed to the workers to follow the safety precautions and thus bring down such unfortunate incidents. It was very painful and the government stood with the families in such crisis. Apart from the Chief Minister’s relief fund, the government would extend other support as well to the workers, Mr. Ramachandran assured.

District Collector V P Jayaseelan and other senior officials attended.

