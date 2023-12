December 22, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST

VIRUDHUNAGAR

R. Amaravathi Ammal, mother of K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, Tamil Nadu Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, passed away at her residence in Virudhunagar district on Friday due to age related ailments.

Family members said that the last rites were performed in the evening. A large number of public and party functionaries from the DMK mourned the death. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin conveyed his condolences to the Minister over telephone.

